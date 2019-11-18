International Development News
Soccer-England secure Euro seeding slot with 4-0 win in Kosovo

England secured a place among the top six seeds for next year's European Championship after three late goals helped them to a 4-0 win in Kosovo in their final qualifier on Sunday. England, already assured of a place at the finals, finished top of Group A with 21 points from eight games, their only blip being last month's 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic, who have qualified as runners-up. In a subdued and sloppy first half England found a way through only once, when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slipped a pass for Harry Winks to tuck home his first international goal after 32 minutes.

Captain Harry Kane then struck his 12th goal of the campaign in the 79th minute, Marcus Rashford added the third with a neat finish four minutes later and Mason Mount completed the scoring in stoppage time to give some gloss to the scoreline. Kosovo finished third on 11 points. Their chances of automatic qualification disappeared after a 2-1 defeat by the Czechs on Thursday but they could advance via the playoffs.

