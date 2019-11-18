Sports News Roundup: Hamilton apologizes to Albon after rare error; Davis Cup organizers hoping for magic start in Madrid

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hamilton apologizes to Albon after rare error

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton apologized to Alexander Albon on Sunday for a collision that cost the Red Bull rookie a first Formula One podium. The Mercedes driver, who clinched his latest title in Texas two weeks ago and had nothing at stake in the race at Interlagos, was handed a five second penalty for the penultimate lap incident.

Stephens eyes Olympics, return to form in 2020

Sloane Stephens said she is ready to turn the page on a disappointing 2019 and shift her focus to climbing the world tennis rankings to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old American, who won the U.S. Open in 2017 and reached world number three in 2018, struggled this year, failing to make the final at any tournament and falling to world number 25.

Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso. Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by the stewards after a late collision with Red Bull's Alex Albon that denied the Thai a first podium appearance.

NBA roundup: George, Clippers pummel Hawks

Paul George scored 37 points in only 20 minutes, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 150-101 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night despite playing without Kawhi Leonard. George, who scored 25 points in the first half, converted 10 of 17 shots from the floor overall, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. He made all 11 of his free throws. George, who scored 33 points in his season debut Thursday in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, is 21 of 21 from the line in two games.

NHL roundup: Isles rally past Flyers to keep streak alive

Mathew Barzal scored in both the third period and the shootout, as the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit and extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Jordan Eberle opened the shootout by beating Brian Elliott between the pads, before Barzal followed suit in the second round.

Kaepernick ready to play for any team after tryout

A spirited Colin Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the National Football League after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school on Saturday. "I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who made headlines by kneeling at games during the U.S. anthem to protest against racial injustice.

Mahut and Herbert claim ATP Finals title

French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut cruised to the title at the ATP Finals on Sunday as they beat Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-3 6-4 at the O2 Arena. In doing so they became the first French pair to win the year-ender since 2005 when Michael Llodra and Fabrice Santoro won the title in Shanghai.

Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a fracture in his right hand in Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. How long Mack will be out reportedly depends on whether or not he needs surgery, which will be determined by tests and meetings with specialists this week. At minimum, he is expected to miss Thursday night's game at Houston, in a battle for first-place in the AFC South.

Davis Cup organizers hoping for magic start in Madrid

Eighteen nations will gather in Madrid's La Caja Magica on Monday as the men's tennis season culminates with a revamped Davis Cup format dreamt up by a man who earns his living playing soccer for Barcelona. The week-long soccer World Cup-style Davis Cup Finals will be the biggest shake-up the 119-year-old team event has ever had and is being bankrolled by Barca defender Gerard Pique's investment firm Kosmos to the tune of $3 billion over 25 years.

Tsitsipas fights back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed his meteoric rise into the highest echelon of men's tennis by battling back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) in a compelling title duel at the ATP Finals on Sunday. The 21-year-old debutant, the youngest of the eight qualifiers for the elite season-ender at the O2 Arena, displayed resilience and flair in equal measure to become the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

