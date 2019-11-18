International Development News
49ers rally by Cardinals behind Garoppolo's career day

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for a career-high 424 yards and tied a career-high with four touchdowns, including the game-winning 25-yard score to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds remaining, as the host 49ers rallied past the Arizona Cardinals 36-26 Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers overcame a 16-point deficit, beating the Cardinals for the second time in three weeks.

Garoppolo completed 34 of 45 passes and set a season-best passing total for the second time against the Cardinals this season. He overcame two second-half interceptions as the 49ers (9-1) rebounded from their only loss on Monday night to take a one-game lead over idle Seattle (8-2) in the NFC West. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had eight receptions for 134 yards, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk had a career-high seven receptions for 63 yards for the 49ers, who had 442 yards of total offense after totaling only 30 on their first three possessions.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards on eight carries. His 22-yard touchdown run with 6:30 remaining gave the Cardinals a 26-23 advantage before the 49ers rebounded. Garoppolo's 2-yard scoring pass to Kendrick Bourne had given the 49ers a 23-19 lead with 12:14 remaining. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Larry Fitzgerald and Pharoh Cooper had touchdown receptions for the Cardinals (3-7-1), who have lost a season-high four in a row entering a bye week. 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed capped the scoring with a 4-yard return for a touchdown as time expired after recovering a lateral pass as the Cardinals scrambled on the last play.

Garoppolo has passed for 741 yards and eight touchdowns against the Cardinals this season. Tight end Ross Dwelley had his first two career touchdowns against a defense that has proved vulnerable to the tight end this season. The Cardinals have given up an NFL-high 11 touchdowns to opposing tight ends. The Cardinals led 16-0 early in the second period after Zane Gonzalez made a 26-yard field goal and Murray hit Fitzgerald and Cooper on 5-yard scores. Garoppolo threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Dwelley on the next series to break the shutout, and Chase McLaughlin's 43-yard field goal as time expired made it 16-10 at half.

