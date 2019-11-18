International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Loew already with eye on Euro 2020 against Northern Ireland

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:59 IST
Soccer-Loew already with eye on Euro 2020 against Northern Ireland
Image Credit: Flickr

Germany coach Joachim Loew will use their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland on Tuesday to try out various game plans with an eye on next year's tournament as the team has already qualified. The Germans, who beat Belarus 4-0 on Saturday to book their ticket for Euro 2020, will secure top spot in the group with a win.

Loew, however, looks more interested in giving some players more time on the pitch with an eye on the next six months of preparation for the tournament. "It will certainly be the case where I will make one or two changes," Loew told reporters on Monday when asked whether the group win or the chance to test some young players was important on Tuesday.

"To give some players the chance to play. I still want to see some players, give them the trust and the space they may need. Next year we have two matches in March. We can use it (the game) to try things out." "We want to be top, ahead of the Dutch but we can also win a lot of things from this game," Loew added.

The Germans suffered a shock group-stage exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated in the inaugural Nations League, promoting a major overhaul of the team. They have bounced back to qualify for Euro 2020 with just one loss and six wins from seven qualifiers so far.

Loew, however, has had to deal with a long list of absences in the past months and said his team had already made the year a success. "A big compliment to the team because qualifying for a tournament is always above everything else and this young team with young players at the start of their process did it well.

"We have the chance to qualify as a group winner. I am satisfied in a difficult year. We started overhauling the team and then more than 10 players are injured. So we had changed to the changes and did it very well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two Indian nationals arrested in Pakistan: report

Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Pakistani authorities on Monday for allegedly entering the country illegally, according media reports. The Indians have been identified as Prashant from Madhya Pradesh and Darilal from Telangana, G...

Members suggest equal representation of states in Rajya Sabha

According equal representation to states and scraping time limit to speak in debates in the House were some of the suggestions made by members during the landmark 250th session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Some members alleged that the leg...

Will Agra be renamed? Univ panel to examine if city had `ancient name'

Agra UP, Nov 18 An Uttar Pradesh department has set in motion an exercise to examine if this city was known by any other name in ancient times, triggering speculation that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to rename Agra. Agras Bhm...

Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital with respiratory trouble

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was admitted to a city-based private hospital after she complained of respiratory problems, a statement issued by her family said on Monday. Police sources, however, said that Jahan, after celebrating her hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019