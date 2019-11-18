International Development News
Mushtaq: Haryana maul Meghalaya by 99 runs; Harshal shines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:25 IST
Powered by an all-round show by Harshal Patel, Haryana ended their league stage campaign on a high with a 99-run win against Meghalaya in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday. Haryana have already made it to the Super League stage of the national T20 tournament, which begins in Surat on November 21.

Mumbai, who lost only one game in the league phase, have also booked their place in the Super League stage. Put into bat at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in the suburbs, Haryana rode on a quick fire 82 off 40 balls by opener Patel to amass a competitive 202/6 despite losing two early wickets of Himanshura and in-form Chaitanya Bishnoi.

While wickets were tumbling at the other end, Patel held fort at one end and toyed with a pedestrian bowling attack of Meghalaya, hammering five fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease. A quick fire unbeaten 31 not out by Rahul Tewatia helped Haryana cross the 200-run mark.

The chase was an uphill task for Meghalaya, who struggled to get going and were restricted to 103/9. Patel, a right-arm medium pacer, then shone with the ball to return with fine figures of 3/22.

Meanwhile, in an inconsequential Group D game, Madhya Pradesh bowlers held their nerves to eke out a thrilling five- run victory against Pondicherry at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai. In the second dead-rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Bengal put up an all-round show to thrash Assam by 8 wickets.

However, the result would not make any impact on the standings in the Group. Brief scores: At BKC: Haryana 202-6 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 82, Rahul Tewatia not out 31; Sanjay Yadav 2-24, Amiangshu Sen 2- 19) beat Meghalaya 103-9 (Abhay Negi 25, Sanjay Yadav 21, Ravi Teja 21; Harshal Patel 3-22) by 99 runs. Haryana 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

At Wankhede: Madhya Pradesh 177/6 (Ashutosh Sharma 84, Venkatesh Iyer 35; R Vinay Kumar 4/30) beat Pondicherry 172/5 (B Arun Karthik 60, Paras Dogra 41; Rahul Batham 2/24) by five runs. MP 4 points, Pondicherry 0 points. At Wankhede: Assam 140-8 in 20 overs (Shib Shankar Roy 41, Riyan Parag 31; Ishan Porel 3-23) lost to Bengal 141-2 in 16.5 overs (Vivek Singh 46, Manoj Tiwary not out 43, Sibsankar Roy 1-8) by 8 wickets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

