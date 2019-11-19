International Development News
Development News Edition

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:13 IST
Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes' Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is already on.

"We will be finalising the Games Village and the designs in December. Depending on the designs, we will know the expense required," the Chief Minister told PTI, at the sidelines of a National Games summit held at the state convention here. He said as of now the state is optimistic that infrastructure for the Games will be completed ahead of scheduled time.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state is looking at Central funds to the tune of Rs 640 crore from different ministries for construction of infrastructure. "Right now we are looking at Rs 200 crore from the social justice ministry, Rs 70 crore for the P A Sangma stadium, Rs 150-200 crore for the JN Stadium," he said.

He said that the state was also entitled some funds under Article 275. "We get about Rs 50 crore every year from the Tribal Affairs Ministry and another Rs 50 crore from the Tribal sub plan scheme every year. Another Rs 70 crore from the NEC and another Rs 70 crore from the DoNER ministry is also there," he informed.

The Chief minister was optimistic that some funds from the Minority Affairs Ministry will also be released and this amount will be utilized for sports infrastructure. Earlier, addressing at the National Games Outreach summit, the Chief Minister said the National Games in Meghalaya will be successful and expressed confidence that it will boost the confidence of the sportspersons in the state.

"10 years after the Games were held in Manipur and another 10 years after the Games were held in Assam, athletes in these states excelled in the international arena. I hope the National Games here will help our sportsmen and women achieve the limelight," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer’s wedding talks, Is Robert Pattinson coming close to his ex?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are still remembered as one of the best Hollywood couples despite their split in the relationship in May 2013. Their union in real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who ha...

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's presidency nominates PM-designate after 13 months

Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said on Tuesday it has nominated economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate, after its Serb, Croat and Bosniak members agreed on how to proceed towards NATO integration 13 months after a v...

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019