International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Golf-Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence - organisers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 15:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Golf-Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence - organisers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed after violence from anti-government protests escalated this week, the Asian Tour and European Tour said on Wednesday.

The 60th-anniversary edition of the tournament had been scheduled to be played from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. "An attempt will be made to reschedule the tournament too early 2020," the European Tour and its co-sanctioning partner at the Asian Tour said in a joint statement.

"The decision has been taken due to the ongoing level of social unrest in Hong Kong," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said. "As the safety of our players, staff, stakeholders, and everyone involved in each and every one of our tournaments around the world is our top priority, we feel this is the correct, but unfortunate, course of action."

Several other sporting events, including last month's Hong Kong Tennis Open and the Hong Kong Open squash championships, have been canceled due to the civil unrest. An extended, violent siege at Polytechnic University, where police have encircled students and activists, has raised tensions in the city to a new high over the past week.

Pelley had said earlier this month that the tournament would not be affected as the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling was far from the city center where most of the clashes between protesters and the police took place. The Asian Tour's CEO Cho Minn Thant said they were "optimistic" of organizing the event when the situation in Hong Kong stabilizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to unveil statue of Gandhi ji before address to AsG and Dy. AsG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Accountants General and Dy. Accountants General Conclave here tomorrow on 21st November 2019. Shri Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before his address to the AsG and Dy. As...

UPDATE 3-China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy

China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, to reduce company funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and U.S. trade tariffs. The cut was the second to a key Chinese rate this week and cam...

Recreation management software market research analysis and forecast

Market OverviewThe highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in an inapp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrids La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of Rafa, Rafa echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOTMourinho back in Premier League with Spurs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019