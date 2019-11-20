International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs gamble on Mourinho refinding his golden touch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:02 IST
Soccer-Spurs gamble on Mourinho refinding his golden touch
Image Credit: pixabay

The Premier League may be the world's biggest sporting soap opera but the plot twist revealed by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday would win the admiration of even the finest scriptwriters.

The "evil genius" is back, collar turned up on the black jacket, strutting into the shiny billion pound home of a club that treasures its self-image as guardians of the beautiful game. Jose Mourinho is not a Tottenham man and has no interest in losing the "right way": he has won titles in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and England by playing to win, with tactics focused purely on results rather than entertainment or aesthetics.

Yet one of the many sub-plots to this drama is that Mourinho heads to North London with a major point to prove after ill-tempered and mostly unsuccessful two-and-a-half seasons in charge of Manchester United where his reputation suffered badly. The 56-year-old Portuguese will surely know that the rants about demanding "Respect, respect, respect" and waving three fingers to show the Premier League titles he won with Chelsea are not going to cut it now.

Mourinho is a great box office, always ready to prompt debate and keenly aware of how controversy fuels the popularity of the sport in England as much as it does in Italy, where he restored the fortunes of Inter Milan and Spain where he was at the heart of the Real Madrid story. The irony of taking over at Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino will not be lost on Mourinho.

The Argentine was heavily linked with Mourinho's job at Old Trafford during his final days at United with many commentators suggesting that Pochettino's attractive style of play was the perfect antidote to Mourinho's increasingly dour pragmatism. There was no shortage of pundits who portrayed Mourinho as yesterday's man, outdated and outflanked by the younger, fresher more upbeat approach of the progressive Pochettino.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALISTS How quickly things change in football, Mourinho must be thinking to himself, but he will also know he is a very fortunate manager to inherit Pochettino's team.

Because while at Old Trafford he took over a squad that had a little identity and needed a major overhaul, he now has the job of improving the results of a team which just a few months ago reached the final of the Champions League. He has a team led by England's captain, the prolific striker Harry Kane, and with one of the Premier League's most exciting attacking players in South Korea's Son Heung-min.

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen can create the openings for that strike force and if he can help Dele Alli rediscover his form, there is no reason why Spurs cannot rediscover the attacking verve central to the best of the Pochettino years. It is the other side of the game though where Spurs need the most improvement. While the experienced Belgian central defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld may be reaching the end of their time at the club, they can at least offer some short-term stability.

The team spirit, so impressive earlier in Pochettino's time at the club, has suffered in recent months and the fact that Eriksen and other key players are nearing the ends of their contracts cannot have helped. Yet a positive dressing room was exactly what was missing under Mourinho at United where his cantankerous behavior led to a deeply corrosive mood which improved significantly once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced him.

There is logic behind Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's decision to entrust the future of the team to Mourinho - Spurs are in need of so many of the qualities that the coach has shown in his career. The real question is which Mourinho Spurs find themselves with? The energetic and enterprising Mourinho of Inter, Porto and his first spell at Chelsea, or the sullen shadow of himself that appeared at Manchester United?

Only one thing is sure - the plot has thickened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to unveil statue of Gandhi ji before address to AsG and Dy. AsG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Accountants General and Dy. Accountants General Conclave here tomorrow on 21st November 2019. Shri Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before his address to the AsG and Dy. As...

UPDATE 3-China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy

China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, to reduce company funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and U.S. trade tariffs. The cut was the second to a key Chinese rate this week and cam...

Recreation management software market research analysis and forecast

Market OverviewThe highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in an inapp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrids La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of Rafa, Rafa echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOTMourinho back in Premier League with Spurs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019