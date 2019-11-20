Report: Chiefs WR Hill nursing minor hamstring injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Hill sustained his injury early in the first quarter of Kansas City's 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Mexico City. The 25-year-old will enter the Chiefs' bye week and could return to action when the team faces the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.

"There is a real chance he doesn't miss any time," Rapoport reported. The speedy Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield route.

Hill has recorded 33 receptions for 543 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed four games (Weeks 2-5) with a shoulder injury. Hill has 256 catches for 3,798 yards and 30 touchdowns in 54 career games since being selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has also rushed 67 times for 495 yards and four scores.

