International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic calls for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:37 IST
Tennis-Djokovic calls for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup
Image Credit: Flickr

Novak Djokovic says the Davis Cup Finals and the ATP Cup cannot co-exist and must merge and believes an elite eight-nation competition in September would be the ideal scenario.

The 32-year-old 16-time Grand Slam champion helped Serbia to a 3-0 victory over Japan in their Group A opener on Wednesday at La Caja Magica where a revamped Davis Cup climax is being contested by 18 nations over seven days. In January, 24 nations will contest the ATP Cup across three cities in Australia, leading to the obvious question of how two similar-looking team events can take place six weeks apart.

Djokovic would appear to have his feet in both camps. He is president of the ATP's Player Council but also has a deep affection for the International Tennis Federation's flagship Davis Cup, having won the title in 2010. "I'm sure that organisers of (the Davis Cup) are doing their best to make this a successful week, a successful event," Djokovic told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's a lot of responsibility and pressure on them because this is the most traditional, historic team event in our sport. There's a tremendous burden of history on them to make it right. "But then, of course, scheduling was always an issue, for both ATP Cup and Davis Cup. In my opinion, which was an idea, that it could happen, was a merger between the two.

"And so I think it's still open for the future." Satisfying so many different interests, which also includes the successful Laver Cup, is not easy though, he admits.

"I've been part of discussions through the Player Council, through various different ways in the last three years," Djokovic said. "Of course, the ITF and ATP are two different organisations. It's very complex. It's not easy to make any change in our sport. "Looking long-term, I personally don't think the two events can co-exist six weeks apart. It's a little too congested."

Djokovic has been upbeat about the new Davis Cup format, which was voted in by the ITF in 2018 and bankrolled by a $3 billion 25-year partnership with Kosmos, the Barcelona-based investment company owned by soccer player Gerard Pique. The revamp, which Djokovic says was necessary because of flagging interest in the competition from players and media, has upset many because it has largely done away with the much-loved "home" ties that were so important to nations.

There is still a qualifying round in February, from which 12 nations book their place in the Davis Cup Finals. The four semi-finalists from the previous year qualify automatically, while the ITF picks two wildcard nations. Djokovic believes a halfway house would be a better solution with some kind of "super cup" played in September.

"I miss playing at home for Serbia in the Davis Cup. But I support the fact there had to be a change from the old format. "I think maybe the ideal format is somewhere in between. Maybe creating an elite eight tournament and having maybe one week or two weeks earlier in the year where nations can play at home in the qualifications group for the elite eight."

The ATP Cup will have total prize money of $15 million. The new Davis Cup Finals offers around $18 million to teams and another $9 million to federations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena, with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a stable government soon in the state a...

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he planned a multi-billion-pound tax cut if he wins an election on Dec. 12, by raising the amount of earnings exempt from social security payments. The two main political parties are sh...

Man killed by relatives suspecting black magic by his mother

A man was killed allegedly by his relatives who suspected he was responsible for the suicide of a person and also that his mother was practising black magic, police said on Wednesday. A mother-daughter duo has been arrested for the murder w...

UPDATE 2-U.S. House to attempt quick passage of Hong Kong human rights bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will attempt to pass legislation unanimously approved by the Senate that aims to protect human rights in Hong Kong amid a pro-democracy movement there, a senior House aide said. Drew Hammill, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019