Soccer-MLS, LIGA MX All-Stars to face off in 2020

Major League Soccer's best players will face off against Mexico's LIGA MX's top talent for the first time in the 2020 MLS All-Star game in Los Angeles, the leagues said on Wednesday. The match will be played on July 29 at the Banc of California Stadium, home of MLS side LAFC, which opened its 22,000-capacity venue last year.

"As we celebrate our 25th season, we wanted to deliver an unique and unprecedented format for our annual All-Star Game," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "Our first ever game between the best of MLS and LIGA MX's top players is the perfect way to build on the growing relationship between the two top soccer leagues in the region," he said.

LIGA MX executive president Enrique Bonilla said the game will help bring the leagues closer together while helping the Mexican league connect with its supporters in the United States "I know that this game being played in a spectacular setting and a magnificent stadium will be exciting for our fans, in a city that is special to us," he said.

"The MLS All-Star game, of course, strengthens the sports rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX. "A rivalry that will collaborate directly in the growth of the sport in our region."

