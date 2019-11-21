International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray admits being out of shape after Davis Cup scare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 03:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 03:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray admits being out of shape after Davis Cup scare
Image Credit: Flickr

Former world number one Andy Murray admitted he was not in the best physical shape to open Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign after narrowly avoiding a shock defeat to unheralded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday. The 32-year-old had not played a competitive match since winning the European Open title in Antwerp, his first since returning after having had hip surgery in January.

He has also been dealing with an elbow injury and becoming a father for the third time and it showed as the 179th-ranked Griekspoor, who played instead of Botic Van de Zandschulp, gave Murray a torrid time on Court 3. Murray eventually scrambled to a 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(5) victory in a match he admitted he had not deserved to win, although it proved crucial in the end as Britain edged home 2-1.

Afterwards he said he was carrying extra weight around the court. "When I was 25, it's quite easy, after a couple of weeks of practice, it's quicker to get going whereas now it takes a little bit longer," he told reporters. "I've made quite big changes to the way I train off the court as well. But the weight and things like that, that's my fault. I've never had that in my career before.

"If you're weighing four or five kilos more than you're used to, that is probably going to affect how you feel moving around. You go the gym and lift a medicine ball up that's five kilos, it's pretty heavy. So I need to do better with that. "That's not anyone else's responsibility."

Captain Leon Smith said Murray's win had vindicated his decision to play him. "I was proud of how Andy managed to find a way. It obviously proved a crucial rubber win for us," he said. There has been a jolly mood around the British camp since arriving in Madrid, where they have been handed a relatively comfortable group along with the Dutch and Kazakhstan.

On the eve of the tie they amused themselves by using phrases from the movie Frozen in their press conference. But Murray played down suggestions they had taken their opening Group E clash lightly, even if he admitted the late Dutch switch to play the 23-year-old Griekspoor had thrown him.

"We arrived here a week before our first match, which I think everyone considered to be pretty early," Murray, who also seemed to be suffering with a cold, said. "I was taking the match very seriously today. But when you have a child, maybe that becomes your priority for a period of time. Maybe I could have got on the practice courts sooner.

"A guy serving 180kph second serves makes things difficult." While the lack of atmosphere has been criticised at the inaugural 18-nation Finals at La Caja Magica, Murray said he had no complaints so far with the new format even if it lacked the fever-pitch intensity of the 2015 final in Ghent when he inspired Britain to the title with victory over Belgium.

"The atmosphere is much more intimate on a court like that today. The atmosphere was brilliant," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-U.S. diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice president a...

Hollywood group launches largest-ever survey on sexual harassment

Two years after the MeToo scandal first roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, a new group on Wednesday launched what it said was the largest-ever industry-wide survey aimed at countering sexual misconduct in t...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls on concerns about U.S.-China trade deal progress

Wall Streets main indexes ended Wednesdays session lower on concerns that a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year, while minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting appeared to offer...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide on U.S.-China spat over Hong Kong, dollar gains

Global stock markets stumbled and the dollar gained on Wednesday after China blasted a U.S. Senate bill aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong, the latest obstacle to easing tensions in a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war that has dented...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019