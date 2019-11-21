International Development News
Development News Edition

Burns leads cautious start for England

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mount Maunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 09:33 IST
Burns leads cautious start for England
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Rory Burns made the most of an early let-off to lead England through a patient opening session to be 61 for one at lunch on day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday. Burns, who shared in an initial stand of 52 with debutant Dom Sibley, was not out 35 with Joe Denly on four.

With clear skies and an easy wicket, Joe Root had no hesitation in batting first when he won the toss and Surrey pair Burns and Sibley obliged with their half-century stand. Burns was let off the hook on 10 when an appeal for caught behind was turned down and New Zealand decided not to seek a review only for replays to suggest there was a fine edge.

Sibley marked his maiden Test by stroking the first ball he received to the mid-wicket fence for four. It was the first time an Englishman has hit a boundary off the first ball he faced in Test cricket since Chris Woakes against Australia six years ago But after seeing off the New Zealand bowling spearheads Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Sibley's innings came to an end in an uncomfortable over by Colin de Grandhomme.

On a wicket offering little encouragement for the bowlers, the New Zealand all-rounder had Sibley caught at slip by Ross Taylor on 22 in the first ball after a close lbw shout was turned down. De Grandhomme has figures of one for 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Pink Revolution in City of Joy: India clear favourites in maiden Day/Night Test

Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohlis seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden DayNight Test starting here on Friday. It took India a ...

Four Cong MLAs in Kerala censured by Speaker

Four Cong MLAs in Kerala censured by Speaker Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 PTI Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday censured 4 opposition Congress MLAs for climbing on to his dais and raising slogans during a protest. The i...

US: Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard spar at Democratic presidential debate

Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris and Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard engaged in a war of words during the Democratic primary presidential debate. Harris accused Gabbard of criticising former US president Barack Obama during his admi...

John Legend, Stephen Curry to produce 'Signing Day'

Oscar winner John Legend has joined hands with American professional basketball player Stephen Curry to produce the sports drama movie, Signing Day. Currys Unanimous Media production house and Legends Get Lifted Film Co will back the projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019