Senators slip past Canadiens in overtime

Brady Tkachuk scored 38 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Tkachuk collected a pass in full stride in the neutral zone from Chris Tierney, and the speedy winger outraced Tomas Tatar to put a backhander, his eighth goal, past Montreal goalie Carey Price for the game-winner.

Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau tallied his 13th goal, giving him an NHL-best 10 in November -- one more than Edmonton's Connor McDavid. The 10 goals are the most by an Ottawa player in November since Daniel Alfredsson netted 10 in 2007.

Craig Anderson made 35 saves as Ottawa won for the sixth time in eight games. Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who were playing the first of five straight at home. Montreal took its third consecutive loss (0-2-1).

Playing on consecutive nights for the first time this season, Price recorded 22 saves. The backstop had 21 saves in a 5-2 loss at Columbus on Tuesday. Montreal honored its legendary center and new Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Carbonneau, 59, before the game. He was the club's last captain to win a Stanley Cup, leading the Canadiens to the 1992-93 title.

Despite Montreal outshooting Ottawa 12-3, neither team scored in a first period that was highlighted by Montreal rookie defenseman Cale Fleury checking Vladislav Namestnikov hard into the half boards while pursuing a loose puck. Namestnikov was helped to the dressing room by the training staff and did not return.

Suzuki scored on a power play that carried over into the second period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead 44 seconds into the middle frame. Jeff Petry's long shot bounced off Anderson and created a scrum near the netminder. While falling to the ice, Phillip Danault slipped the puck back to Suzuki, who popped home his sixth goal.

Ottawa strung together good zone play midway through the period, and Pageau tipped in a shot by Tyler Ennis to tie it 1-1 at 9:55. Ennis had a great chance on a breakaway in the final minute of the second period, but Price made a blocker save to keep it 1-1 and set up a tight third period.

Earlier in the day, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association announced that Senators winger Bobby Ryan has left the team indefinitely and will enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Ryan, 32, did not play for Ottawa on Tuesday night in Detroit. The New Jersey native left practice early on Monday. He had one goal and three assists in 16 games this season.

