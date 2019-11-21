Brisbane, Nov 21 (AFP) Scoreboard from the first day of the first cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday: Pakistan

Shan Masood c Smith b Cummins 27 Azhar Ali c Burns b Hazlewood 39

Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc 1 Asad Shafiq b Cummins 76

Babar Azam c Burns b Hazlewood 1 Iftikhar Ahmed c Labuschagne b Lyon 7

Mohammad Rizwan c Paine b Cummins 37 Yasir Shah b Starc 26

Shaheen Afridi c Paine b Starc 0 Naseem Shah c and b Starc 7

Imran Khan not out 5 Extras: (B-4, LB-8, NB-1, W-1) 14

Total: (86.2 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-75, 2-75, 3-77, 4-78, 5-94, 6-143, 7-227, 8-227, 9-227, 10-240

Bowling: Starc 18.2-52-4, Hazlewood 20-6-46-2, Cummins 22-7-60-3, Lyon 17-3-40-1, Labuschagne 8-0-24-0, Smith 1-0-6-0. (AFP) AH AH

