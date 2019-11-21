International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Real wary of Odegaard threat for Sociedad

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:21 IST
Soccer-Real wary of Odegaard threat for Sociedad
Image Credit: pixabay

Second-placed Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Saturday hoping their decision to loan Martin Odegaard to their fellow high-flyers will not come back to haunt them. Odegaard joined Real at 16 in 2015, making just one appearance for the first team before embarking on a series of loans, first in the Netherlands and now in the Basque Country, where he is due to stay for another season.

The forward has been in fine form, scoring two and setting up three, as Sociedad have made a brilliant start to coach Imanol Alguacil's first full season at the helm. They sit two points behind Real with 23 from their 13 games. "It's a special game for me," Odegaard said. "But truth be told, it doesn't matter if it's against Madrid or any other side, all I want to do is play.

"I think that we've made a good start to the season. We're up towards the top, which is where we want to be, and I'm happy with how I'm playing too. "My goal is to make it at Real Madrid. That's why I signed for them, to play there. I'm in no rush, though. I'm happy here and if I play for Madrid two or five years down the line, it doesn't matter."

Real will be without James Rodriguez for the game, but could welcome back Gareth Bale who has not played for the club since October, but was involved in both games as Wales qualified for Euro 2020 this week. Barcelona, who sit top of the table ahead of Real on goal difference, head to bottom side Leganes earlier on Saturday.

The minnows caused a shock last season with a stunning 2-1 victory against the Catalans and will be hoping to take advantage of their opponents' mixed start to the season to spring another surprise. Unfortunately for them, Lionel Messi continued his outstanding goalscoring form over the international break, netting in both of Argentina's games to make it 11 goals in his last nine appearances for club and country.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid visit surprise package Granada on Saturday, while Eibar host Alaves in a Basque derby on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bidding to avoid elections, Israel president asks parliament to find PM

Jerusalem, Nov 21 AFP Israels President Reuven Rivlin tasked parliament Thursday with finding a new prime minister, as he sought to avoid new elections after incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz each failed to form a governmen...

Govt considering formulation of National Textiles Policy: Irani

The Centre is considering formulation of the National Textiles Policy in consultation with states, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. The National Textile Policy is currently under consideration due to our consultation with the s...

Trump says he will release "financial statement" before 2020 election - tweet

President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his U.S. tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election and asserted that i...

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Delhi beat Maha by 77 runs but Dhawan fails again

Opener Shikhar Dhawans lean patch continued but Delhi still managed to register a comfortable 77-run win over Maharashtra in their opening Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Thursday. Delhi made 167 for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019