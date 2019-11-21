Sports News Summary: Alpine skiing: Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alpine skiing: Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Considering his once mangled lower left leg has been put back together with 13 screws, bone cement and a hip bone taken from a cadaver, downhiller Manuel Osborne-Paradis' return to the piste could rank among the great ski racing comebacks of all time. Even his trauma surgeon Stephen French, who had the task of reconstructing the shattered leg, would not disagree. Serbia into last eight at Davis Cup

Serbia sealed their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in straightforward fashion on Thursday, brushing France aside to join Spain, Australia, Canada, Russia and Germany in a powerful-looking knockout phase. Filip Krajinovic's opening 7-5 7-6 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga effectively guaranteed Serbia their last-eight spot before Novak Djokovic beat Benoit Paire 6-3 6-3 to put them 2-0 ahead in the Group A clash at La Caja Magica. Davis Cup Finals turning into the late, late show

The Davis Cup Finals schedule was thrown into chaos on Wednesday as, for the second day running, the challenge of fitting in sixties in a day at La Caja Magica proved almost impossible. Tuesday's action concluded with Spain completing victory over Russia just before 2 a.m. (0100 GMT) local time and Wednesday's program went even later. Blues' Blais to have wrist surgery, out 10 weeks

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais will undergo surgery on his right wrist and be sidelined at least 10 weeks, the team announced. Blais was injured during the Blues' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Women drivers can succeed in Formula E, says Venturi's Wolff

Formula E starts its sixth season in Saudi Arabia on Friday with an all-male cast of drivers but Venturi's Susie Wolff, the only woman to run a team in the electric series, says change will come. While a woman has not started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976, three have competed in Formula E since the city-based championship began in 2014. NFL notebook: Browns' Garrett states case in appeal

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday appealed his suspension for his on-field conduct last Thursday, when he took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit Rudolph in the head, stating in his hearing that precedent doesn't support his indefinite ban, ESPN reported. Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano said Garrett and representatives from the players union argued in an appeal hearing in New York that a player involved in a similar incident in 2013 received only a three-game suspension. NBA roundup: Clippers win OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a three-game absence caused by a knee injury to score 17 points on 7-of-20 shooting. Patrick Beverley corralled a career-best 16 rebounds to go along with 14 points and seven assists, and JaMychal Green added 10 points as Los Angeles won its third straight game. Tokyo 2020 venues near completion eight months from Games

Construction at two Tokyo 2020 venues is nearing completion eight months before the start of the Olympics, as preparations for the Games enter the final stretch on schedule. The elegant Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving at the Games, is 90% complete, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), and is on schedule to be finished at the end of February. Olympics: Canadian Cliff finding quick success in marathon

Rachel Cliff says she is not running with a chip on her shoulder but her results since a bold switch to the marathon from the 5,000 meters might suggest otherwise as the Canadian looks to punch her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Cliff, in only her second career marathon, shattered the Canadian record in March at the Nagoya Women's Marathon in Japan where her time of two hours, 26 minutes 56 seconds was 64 seconds faster than the previous national mark set in 2013. Lorenzo-Vera defies illness to take early lead in Dubai

France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera overcame a lung infection to shoot the lowest-ever round at the DP World Tour Championship on Thursday, while Bernd Wiesberger stayed in pole position for the season-ending Race to Dubai title. Lorenzo-Vera holed four straight birdies to finish the back nine at Jumeirah Golf Estates, carding a nine-under-par 63 in the opening round as he matched his lowest ever score to par on the European Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)