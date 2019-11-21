International Development News
Development News Edition

KPL matches not to be held till probe into fixing scandal is

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:41 IST
KPL matches not to be held till probe into fixing scandal is
Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided not to conduct Karnataka Premier League matches until the probe into the fixing scandal involving players and team officials was completed. "As such, there are no KPL matches on the cards but we have decided not to announce any KPL matches till the investigations are over," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya told PTI on Thursday.

He, however, said organising KPL matches is very much in KSCA's agenda. The Central Crime Branch probing the matter has so far arrested seven people in connection with the case while a lookout circular has been issued for the Bellary Tuskers owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy.

The case of spot fixing came to light following a complaint by a player Bhavesh Gulecha. The first arrest made in this case was of the owner of Belagavi Panthers Ali Asfaq Thara.

An international bookie Sanyam from Haryana, Bellary Tuskers captain C M Gautam and his teammate Abrar Qazi and a IPL drummer Bhavesh Bafna. The bookies had honey trapped the players and others, police investigation revealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets add MacLean to coaching staff

Veteran NHL player and coach Paul MacLean will join the Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff as an assistant with emphasis on special teams. His presence on the bench will be delayed until immigration procedures are completed.MacLean, 61, w...

T'gana CM holds meeting on transport workers strike

Telangana Chief Minister K S Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials on the TSRTC employees strike issue and decided to study in detail the entire matter before taking a final call on its course of action. The meeting al...

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

The U.S. Congress has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, which sources say President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law in coming days.Mass protests for more...

UPDATE 4-"Outsourcing" asylum: U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant in new plan

The first foreign asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a U.S. agreement that establishes it as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. The program, similar to Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019