Lightning's Kucherov out vs. Blackhawks

Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov will sit out Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, coach Jon Cooper announced. Kucherov, who is the reigning Hart Trophy recipient, sustained an upper-body injury following a hit from St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn in the second period of Tuesday's 3-1 setback to the Blues.

Cooper said he wasn't certain if Kucherov would be available to play in Tampa Bay's game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Kucherov, 26, has recorded six goals and 12 assists in 18 games this season for the Lightning (9-7-2), who carry a two-game skid into Chicago to face the Blackhawks (9-8-4).

A three-time All-Star, Kucherov led the league with 128 points (career-best 41 goals, 87 assists) last season to win the Art Ross Trophy. He also won the Ted Lindsay Award, which goes to the league's outstanding player as selected by his fellow players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)