International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Garrett says Rudolph used racial slur prior to melee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 03:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 03:29 IST
Report: Garrett says Rudolph used racial slur prior to melee
Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleged in his appeal hearing that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur prior to last week's melee, ESPN reported Thursday. Rudolph denied the accusation by Garrett, who was appealing his indefinite suspension by the NFL at a Wednesday hearing with league-appointed officer James Thrash. Later Thursday, the league announced Garrett's suspension was upheld.

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. "He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals," Rudolph told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't say anything to provoke Garrett before the defensive end removed the quarterback's helmet and struck him on the top of his unprotected head in the closing seconds of last Thursday night's game.

Rudolph's attorney, Timothy M. Younger, responded to ESPN after the allegations were reported. "According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason's uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension. This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett," Younger said.

"The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason's integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment." NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk later Thursday that the league "looked into it and found no such evidence."

It is not known if on-field microphones caught any exchange between the players. Teams typically have a microphone in the shoulder pads of the center or guards, allowing for audio of the quarterback's cadence on a broadcast. Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, multiple Browns said Thursday that it was the first they had heard about the accusation of a racial slur.

Garrett, 23, was in New York on Wednesday for the hearing. ESPN reported the meeting lasted less than two hours. With the suspension officially upheld, he will miss at least the rest of this season, including the playoffs should the Browns qualify, and must apply to commissioner Roger Goodell for reinstatement in 2020.

Earlier Thursday, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens declined to share with reporters what he and Garrett discussed about the incident, the appeal, and the aftermath. "What Myles and I talk about stays between Myles and I," Kitchens said. "I'm sure Myles presented himself professionally like he's done ever since the moment it happened (and) afterward. He's been nothing but professional in his responses.

"I can't really comment on the arbitrator's decision. We'll respect his decision on whatever he decides, and I know Myles presented himself professionally to the arbitrator in the hearing, and I'll stand by Myles and that's not going to waver." The incident started after Rudolph dumped off a short pass. After getting knocked down, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett's helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and, with Steelers' offensive linemen attempting to intervene, hit the quarterback in the head with it.

Rudolph, who missed time earlier this season with a concussion after being knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens, was not injured. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension for punching and kicking Garrett during the melee. His punishment was reduced to a two-game suspension on appeal.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was handed a one-game suspension for shoving Rudolph in the back. That suspension was upheld upon appeal on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Argentine prosecutor calls for international arrest of bishop accused of sex abuse

An Argentine criminal prosecutor has requested the arrest of a Roman Catholic bishop after officials said he ignored repeated calls and emails relating to an investigation of sex abuse allegations against him. The prosecutor in charge of ge...

UPDATE 3-House Democrats see progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, passage possible this year

U.S. House Democrats said on Thursday they ironed out some differences with the White House over a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and Congress could still vote on the deal - one of President Donald Trumps top priorities - this year...

NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garretts suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season. Appeals officer James Thrash made th...

UPDATE 3-Heating fuel shortage looms as strike at Canada's biggest railroad hits third day

Shippers scrambled to shift freight onto trucks on Thursday as a strike at Canadas biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, hit its third day, leaving the critical fuel propane and other goods stranded. Some 3,200 unionized employees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019