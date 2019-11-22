International Development News
Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

  Reuters
  New England
  Updated: 22-11-2019 05:51 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 05:50 IST
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out "for a couple of weeks" unless the injury that sidelined him for Wednesday's practice improves at a rapid rate.

Sanu was present for the media-access portion of practice on Thursday, but did not take part in any warmups or drills and was listed as a non-participant on the official injury report. The 30-year-old Sanu appeared to get injured on a punt return in New England's 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Sanu has 14 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Patriots, who acquired him from the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 23 for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Sanu had 33 catches for 313 yards and a score in seven games this season with the Falcons. He caught 225 passes for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns in 53 games (52 starts) during his time in Atlanta. He also played four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and has 391 career receptions for 4,408 yards and 26 TDs.

