Giroux's two-goal night carries Flyers past Hurricanes

Claude Giroux scored his second goal of the game with 8:44 remaining to break a tie and lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C. Giroux was left unattended and had a tap-in goal for his game-winner. He has seven goals this season, and he added two assists Thursday.

Ivan Provorov, Morgan Frost and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who ended a four-game losing streak (0-2-2). Hayes scored into an empty net in the waning seconds. Philadelphia's Travis Konecny picked up three assists, and Frost also had an assist.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Lucas Wallmark scored for the Hurricanes, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Flyers goalie Brian Elliott made 33 saves, allowing only one goal while facing 29 shots across the final two periods.

Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots. The Hurricanes, who also lost 4-1 to the Flyers earlier this month in Philadelphia, scored twice in the opening five minutes. Aho and Teravainen found the net 80 seconds apart, with the latter of those two on a power play.

Carolina nearly scored again in the next minute, but video review upheld the ruling that Warren Foegele's attempt didn't cross the goal line. The Flyers got right back in it when Giroux scored 6:31 into the game. He took a feed from Konecny for a tap-in.

The score was even on Provorov's goal with just less than seven minutes to play in the opening period. The Flyers built momentum late in the first period. They had nine of the final 10 shots on goal. The Hurricanes were more active in the second period, holding a 19-4 advantage in shots, but Frost's short-handed goal at 2:51 was the only scoring.

It was Frost's second NHL game and his second game with a goal after he scored in Tuesday night in the Flyers' 5-2 loss at Florida. The 20-year-old was a 2017 first-round draft pick. Wallmark tied the game 3:24 into the third period.

Carolina was coming off a historic road trip, having swept three games for the first time in franchise history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)