Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata to witness historic day-night Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata on Friday to witness the first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Sheikh Hasina arrives at airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly received the visiting dignitary at the Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

After the ceremonial programs at the airport, the prime minister will go to Hotel Taj Bengal where she will be staying during her short visit. Later, Hasina along with the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will go to the Eden Gardens Stadium and ring the ceremonial bell at about 12:30 p.m. After watching the first session of the match, Hasina will return to the hotel.

At the end of the first day's play, the premier will attend a small cultural program followed by a felicitation program arranged by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at the stadium. India won the first Test in Indore against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs after clinching the T20I series.

Squads of both India and Bangladesh for the two-match Test series are as follows: India: Virat Kohli (ct), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain. Later in the day, India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test at Eden Gardens here. The toss is scheduled at 12.30 pm and play will start at 1:00 pm. The lunch break lasting 40 minutes will be between 3 pm and 3.40 pm, and the tea break, spanning 20 minutes, is from 5.40 pm to 6 pm. (ANI)

