International Development News
Development News Edition

Sachin Tendulkar excited to witness historic day-night Test at Eden Gardens

Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is excited to witness India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:08 IST
Sachin Tendulkar excited to witness historic day-night Test at Eden Gardens
Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is excited to witness India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here on Friday. Tendulkar hailed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and team for making the event possible. It will be a historic moment and the spectators will surely enjoy it.

"I'm really really excited to come here to Kolkata. I know that this is the new leaf in the Indian cricket's history because this is the first day-night Test match. Great effort by Sourav and the rest of the team at the BCCI," Tendulkar told reporters after arriving at the airport here. "I think without a great team effort this would be not have been possible. This is something which is completely new to our Indian audience. I'm sure that they are going to enjoy every moment," he added.

This will also be the first under-lights Test in India. When India and Bangladesh step on the field later in the day, they will join the list of day-night Test-playing nations. "Kolkata is known for that to make these types of event grand and special. I'm looking forward to it today, let's go out and enjoy the game," Tendulkar said.

Other dignitaries including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, tennis player Sania Mirza, and former bowler Venkatesh Prasad arrived in the city to watch the game. India won the first Test in Indore against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs after clinching the T20I series.

Squads of both India and Bangladesh for the two-match Test series are as follows: India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain. Later in the day, India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test. The toss is scheduled at 12.30 pm and play will start at 1:00 pm. The lunch break lasting 40 minutes will be between 3 pm and 3.40 pm, and the tea break, spanning 20 minutes, is from 5.40 pm to 6 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Madurai: Protests over release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front TNUEF on Friday participated in a protest against the remission of sentence and premature release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case. More than 50 members participated in the protest and som...

China's Xi: Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgment -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing and Washington should strengthen communication on strategic issues in order to avoid misjudgment and misunderstanding, Chinas official Xinhua News Agency reported.Xinhua quoted Xi as ...

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express develops technical glitch, Tejas rake runs in its place

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express developed some technical glitches due to which a Tejas rake was run on Friday replacing the state-of-the-art train, a spokesperson said.The brand new train which was made operational last month completes...

Take 5: Browns' missing piece, Cowboys-Patriots clash

Heavyweight clashes in Foxborough, Mass., and Santa Clara, Calif., headline a juicy Week 12 slate, but were going to start first with the Cleveland Browns. At 4-6, the Browns remain playoff long shots, but theyve unveiled perhaps the league...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019