Day/Night Test: India reduce Bangladesh to 73-6 at lunch on day 1

Indian bowlers dished out a splendid performance to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for 6 at lunch on the opening day of their Day/Night Test here on Friday. At the break, Nayeem Hasan (0) and Abu Jayed (0) were at the crease after Liton Das (24) was retired hurt on the last ball of the first session.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 73 for 6 in 21.4 overs (Shadman Islam 29, Liton Das 24 retired hurt; Umesh Yadav 3/29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)