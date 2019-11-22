Soccer-Euro 2020 playoff draw

Following are the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff ties which will take place in March, after Friday's draw in Nyon. PATH A

Iceland v Romania Bulgaria v Hungary

Winner of Bulgaria-Hungary match will host Path A playoff final. PATH B

Bosnia v Northern Ireland Slovakia v Ireland

Winner of Bosnia-Northern Ireland match will host Path B playoff final. PATH C

Scotland v Israel Norway v Serbia

Winner of Norway-Serbia match will host the Path C playoff final. PATH D

Georgia v Belarus North Macedonia v Kosovo

Winner of Georgia-Belarus match will host the Path D playoff final. Playoff semi-finals and finals will be played on March 26 and 31, 2020, respectively. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

