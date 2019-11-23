International Development News
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Labuschagne bats on as Australia dominate in Brisbane

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:32 IST
Representative image

Marnus Labuschagne notched a brilliant maiden Test century and reached 171 not out by tea as Australia built a first-innings lead of 292 over Pakistan on the third day of the opening Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Matthew Wade (60) and Travis Head (24) fell after lunch but Labuschagne looked unmoveable as he powered the hosts to 532 for five at the second break-in response to Pakistan's 240. The tourists made some progress in the morning when they removed David Warner for 154 to give 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah his first test wicket and prised out key man Steve Smith for a paltry four runs.

Labuschagne had resumed on 55 in tandem with Warner but quickly assumed the senior role in a partnership with the opener, whose unbeaten 151 on day two had left Australia in control at 312-1. They were separated an hour after the start of play when Naseem fired down a snorter of a bouncer that Warner's bottom edged to be caught behind.

It was a fitting maiden test wicket for the schoolboy, who thought he had dismissed Warner on Saturday only for the third umpire to rule he had over-stepped the mark. Labuschagne had a scare when he was given out lbw to leg-spinner Yasir Shah on 93 but reviewed immediately and was rewarded when the TV pictures showed a clear inside edge.

After a morning of clean-striking, the 25-year-old reached the hundred in fortuitous fashion with a thick outside edge for his 12th four. Having put on 129 runs with Warner, Labuschagne constructed a partnership of 110 with Wade before the Tasmanian fell victim to the left-arm finger spin of Haris Sohail, who also removed Head caught behind.

Australia skipper Tim Paine (13 not out) walked off with Labuschagne at tea perhaps already pondering the timing of a declaration.

