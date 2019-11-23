International Development News
Development News Edition

Fitness will be key to India's consistency in run-up to Tokyo Olympics: Marijne

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:57 IST
Fitness will be key to India's consistency in run-up to Tokyo Olympics: Marijne
Indian women’s hockey team held the Australian side to a 2-2 draw on Sunday at the Olympic Test Event. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Fitness will be key as the Indian women's hockey team eye consistency in the run-up to next year's Tokyo Olympics, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said on Saturday. Having qualified for the 2020 Olympics earlier this month, the Indian women's team is now gearing up for the upcoming tournaments, starting with a tour of New Zealand in January next year.

"We have chartered out our plans for the next seven months and we have a clear vision of what we need to improve on and the level we seek to achieve ahead of the Olympics," Marijne said. "While we play some very good teams in the lead up to the Olympics where we look forward to achieving consistent performance, it is very important to keep the players' minds and legs fresh.

"We have decided to be based out of SAI, Bengaluru all along because this feels like home for us and every minute aspect such as the environment we train in, and support system we have here plays a major factor in our preparations." Back in the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru for National Coaching Camp, it is business as usual for the Indian Women's Hockey Team albeit with the greater focus now on a podium finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

Talking about the review meeting that happened earlier this week, Marijne said: "The review meeting was not all about 'well done, congratulations' but it was more about how we almost threw away the second match. I expressed my anger without mincing any words. "The way we played the first two quarters in the second match against the USA in the Olympic Qualifiers was something we never want to repeat again," said Marijne, as he recalled the exchange of views about the team's performance against the USA during the review meeting involving players and support staff.

India had lost the second match 1-4 to the USA in the double-leg FIH Qualifiers but still made it to the Olympics after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate, riding on their 5-1 thrashing against the same opponent in the first match. "A major take away from that match was the team's ability to fight back. That is the quality I really like about this team. They will never give up and they have on several occasions shown that burning desire to win and to play at home against a strong team calls for a lot of nerves," Marijne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that anything can happen in cricket and politics, and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The BJPs Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday return...

Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; seeks Telangana Min's

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA and sought the intervention of Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in the issue. Hello sir KTRTRS, I request u to plz look int...

Ruyudu accuses HCA of corruption, asks minister to intervene

Batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association of indulging in rampant corruption and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene. Taking to Twitter, the former Hyderabad captain accused sev...

Book on RAW's founding father to hit stands soon

A new book on the life and times of legendary spymaster RN Kao, founding father of Indias external intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing RAW, will hit the stands soon, announced publishing house Bloomsbury. The book, RN Kao Gentle Spy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019