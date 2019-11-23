International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia's anti-doping chief says he expected WADA suspension proposal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 19:04 IST
Russia's anti-doping chief says he expected WADA suspension proposal

Russia's anti-doping chief on Saturday said the World Anti-Doping Agency's recommendation that his country was non-compliant with international rules was technically fair and expected. If WADA chiefs adopt the panel recommendation in December, Russia faces severe sanctions including a possible ban from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Everything is in accordance with legal logic, as was expected," RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told Interfax news agency after WADA said its Compliance Review Committee had recommended the Russian agency's suspension again. "RUSADA is being issued non-compliance because the compliance decision it was handed in September 2018 was contingent, and to keep it, two demands had to be met. These were met formally but not properly," Ganus said.

He added that the Russian agency will wait for the WADA Executive Committee meeting on December 9 "where they will discuss measures that need to be taken, and what we should do." Ganus stressed that suspension was not due to "the quality of RUSADA's work," adding: "It's a purely technical decision... conditions were not met whose implementation was not up to us."

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told Russian agencies that he would reserve comment until December 9. "It's only a recommendation," he said. "We'll discuss it on the 9th." Russia's agency was reinstated in September 2018 on the condition that it discloses all data from its Moscow laboratory that is believed to be the center of a systematic conspiracy to switch tainted samples from the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games.

The Russian government has said all data has been sent over as required and that Russian investigators had concluded it had not been tampered with. It had dismissed accusations that authorities handed over falsified data.

Russia's athletics authorities were also meeting on Saturday to choose a new president of the Russian athletics federation following the suspension of the current chief by World Athletics this week. The Russian Federation has been banned for doping since November 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Landslides kill 24 people as heavy rains lash northwestern Kenya

At least 24 people, including seven children, have been killed by landslides triggered by unusually heavy rains in northwestern Kenya, a local governor said on Saturday. The downpour began on Friday in West Pokot County, which borders Ugand...

Leopard skin seized, one arrested

A leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from a man by the police here on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, unit 8 of Crime Branch laid a trap on Sahakar Road in suburban Jogeshwari and nabbed a 38- year-old man who was moving around in a s...

IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of food service in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday. The move is aimed ...

Gill takes lead after Day 1 of Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC

Competing for the first time after the ill-fated Jodhpur rally, seasoned Gaurav Gill took lead at the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on the incident-packed opening day day, here on Saturday. The day one was ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019