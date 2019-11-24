International Development News
Report: Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50K by NFL

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 00:16 IST
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The fine represents more than an entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267.

Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and using it as a weapon. Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no evidence of that.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

