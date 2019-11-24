International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Golf-Todd continues remarkable run, takes lead at RSM Classic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 05:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Golf-Todd continues remarkable run, takes lead at RSM Classic
Todd, seeking a rare hat-trick of consecutive victories on the PGA Tour, used another Medtronic long game display and a sublime performance on the greens to card eight-under-par 62 on the Seaside course at Sea Island. Image Credit: Pixabay

The remarkable rise of Brendon Todd showed no sign of waning when he charged into the third-round lead at the RSM Classic in Georgia on Saturday.

Todd, seeking a rare hat-trick of consecutive victories on the PGA Tour, used another Medtronic long game display and a sublime performance on the greens to card eight-under-par 62 on the Seaside course at Sea Island. It was just about the worse score he could have shot, as he lipped out several putts, including a 30-foot birdie chance at the last that left him laughing when it caught a large part of the cup but refused to drop.

He birdied six of the first nine holes to turn in 29 strokes, before picking up two more shots coming home to pull two shots ahead of fellow American Webb Simpson (63) and Colombian Sebastian Munoz (66). "The start today was just incredible. I thought I could have kept it going if some of those putts had gone in but I'll take 62 any day of the week," Todd told Golf Channel after posting an 18-under 194 total with one round left.

He hit every fairway and missed only one green in regulation. "I holed some beautiful putts and hit a few more that looked like they were going in and just caught the edge," said the 34-year-old.

"Of all the rounds I've had, today felt like the (best chance for) 59 and still missed it by three, so that's how hard it is to shoot 59." Todd won on the PGA Tour in 2014 but two years later lost his card and almost quit the game after developing a case of the full-swing yips.

He credits his resurrection to Australian instructor Brad Hughes, a former PGA Tour player whose swing was always regarded as a thing of beauty. Todd was ranked 525th in the world before winning the Bermuda Open three weeks ago.

He followed up with victory at last week's Mayakoba Classic in Mexico and is now ranked 83rd. He is 68 under par for his past 12 rounds.

A win on Sunday would make Todd the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 to win three consecutive PGA Tour events. Dustin Johnson in 2017 was the last to win three straight starts, though he had a couple of weeks off during that run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Flight service commences between Mandalay and Imphal

Myanmars private carrier Air KBZ commenced its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday, giving a major boost to the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries. The inaugural flight from Mandalay arrived...

Newly formed Maharashtra govt fake, illegal; will fall in seven days: NCP's Majeed Memon

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has slammed the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra terming it as fake and illegal. He added that it will fall within seven days. The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till Novem...

Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.Interim Pres...

China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign

New allegations Beijing tried to infiltrate Taiwans democracy roiled election campaigning on the island this weekend, with President Tsai Ing-wens main opponent saying would drop out if he had taken money from Chinas Communist Party.A Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019