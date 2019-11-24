International Development News
McDavid nets 2 more, Oilers handle Golden Knights

Connor McDavid scored two goals to extend his points streak to 10 games, and Leon Draisaitl had three assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Draisaitl broke a tie with McDavid for the NHL lead for points (47) and assists (31), while the Oilers remained three points ahead of Arizona for first place in the Pacific Division. The red-hot McDavid has scored 12 goals to go with 11 assists during his 10-game scoring streak.

Ethan Bear and Markus Granlund also scored goals, and Zack Kassian added two assists for Edmonton. Mike Smith -- yanked after one period Thursday after allowing three goals on 12 shots to Los Angeles -- bounced back to stop 25 shots for his 250th career win. Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore both scored goals for Vegas, which lost its second straight game and for the seventh time in its last nine. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at the 5:17 mark, picking up the puck at the bottom of the right circle and then skating toward the net, where he wrapped a shot around the blocker side of Fleury. Bear made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season, snapping a wide-open shot from the right point that dipped under Fleury's left pad with four minutes before intermission.

Vegas cut it to 2-1 with 20 seconds left in the period on Eakin's third goal of the season when he hammered a loose puck in front of the net past Smith's glove side. Edmonton regained a two-goal lead midway through the second period when Granlund put in a backhanded rebound of his own shot for his second goal of the season. But the Golden Knights cut it to 3-2 a couple of minutes later when Theodore picked the puck up at mid-ice and then weaved his way in front of the net to score his second goal of the season and first goal in 21 games.

McDavid made it 4-2 early in the third period with a power-play goal, snapping in a shot from the left circle off a Draisaitl pass from behind the goal line for his 18th goal of the season. Vegas pulled Fleury with 2:35 remaining but managed just one shot on goal.

