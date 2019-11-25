FACTBOX-Golf-LPGA winners by nation in 2019
Winners by nation on the LPGA Tour following victory by South Korean Kim Sei-young at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday: 15 - South Korea (Ko Jin-young 4, Kim Sei-young 3, Hur Mi-jung 2, Park Sung-hyun 2, Lee Jeong-eun 1, Ji Eun-hee 1, Jang Ha-na 1, Amy Yang 1
6 – United States (Nelly Korda 2, Lexi Thompson 1, Danielle Kang 1, Cheyenne Knight 1, Cydney Clanton 1) 3 – Australia (Hannah Green 2, Minjee Lee 1); Japan (Nasa Hataoka 1, Ai Suzuki 1, Hinako Shibuno 1)
2 – Canada (Brooke Henderson 2) 1 – China (Shanshan Feng); England (Bronte Law); France (Celine Boutier); Thailand (Jasmine Suwannapura) (Compiled by Andrew Both)
