Soccer-UEFA bans Feyenoord fans for Europa League trip to Porto

Feyenoord has been banned from selling tickets to their fans for next month's Europa League game at Porto following crowd trouble in their match at Young Boys in Basel, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Monday. UEFA fined Feyenoord 50,000 euros ($55,000) due to the behavior of their supporters during the 2-0 defeat at Switzerland's Young Boys last month and an additional 5,000 euros for "acts of damage".

Crowd disturbance charges were also levelled at Feyenoord after their supporters threw objects and set off fireworks. "The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have decided to ban Feyenoord from selling tickets to its away supporters for its next (1) UEFA competition match," UEFA said in a statement.

The Dutch club was given 30 days to contact Young Boys for the settlement of damages caused by their supporters. Feyenoord, third in Group G, host Scottish side Rangers on Thursday before their final match against Porto in Portugal on Dec. 12.

