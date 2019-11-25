International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA bans Feyenoord fans for Europa League trip to Porto

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:09 IST
Soccer-UEFA bans Feyenoord fans for Europa League trip to Porto
Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) logo Image Credit: ANI

Feyenoord has been banned from selling tickets to their fans for next month's Europa League game at Porto following crowd trouble in their match at Young Boys in Basel, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Monday. UEFA fined Feyenoord 50,000 euros ($55,000) due to the behavior of their supporters during the 2-0 defeat at Switzerland's Young Boys last month and an additional 5,000 euros for "acts of damage".

Crowd disturbance charges were also levelled at Feyenoord after their supporters threw objects and set off fireworks. "The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have decided to ban Feyenoord from selling tickets to its away supporters for its next (1) UEFA competition match," UEFA said in a statement.

The Dutch club was given 30 days to contact Young Boys for the settlement of damages caused by their supporters. Feyenoord, third in Group G, host Scottish side Rangers on Thursday before their final match against Porto in Portugal on Dec. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Canada's rail strike to hit fertilizer output, slow grains exports

A strike at Canadas largest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co., has forced one fertilizer company to set a date to curtail production and is threatening to slow agricultural exports with at least 30 vessels waiting at Canadas West Coas...

Soccer-UEFA bans Feyenoord fans for Europa League trip to Porto

Feyenoord has been banned from selling tickets to their fans for next months Europa League game at Porto following crowd trouble in their match at Young Boys in Basel, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Monday. UEFA fined Feyenoor...

9 killed, 17 injured as bus collides with truck in UP's Banda

Nine people were killed while 17 injured in a collision between a UP Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gr...

Huawei launches 10.8-inch MatePad Pro to take on Apple iPad Pro

Huawei officially launched its 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, an Apple iPad Pro competitor.The MatePad Pro features slimmer 4.9mm bezels, an 8-megapixel hole-punch front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, Kirin 990 processor, and 7,250mAh battery wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019