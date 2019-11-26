Mariners acquire LHP Cortes from Yankees

The Seattle Mariners acquired left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from the New York Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money, the teams announced Monday. Cortes, who was designated for assignment last week, posted a 5-1 record with a 5.67 ERA in 33 appearances (one start) with New York last season. The 24-year-old owns that same mark with a 5.80 ERA in 37 career appearances (one start) with the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees.

"Nestor is a versatile lefty who can do a little bit of everything," Mariners executive vice president and general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He can start, he can relieve, he can give you those middle innings or even operate as an opener. "He's got roughly all the pitches and a very deceptive style. He's not going to overpower you with velocity, but he has a really effective fast ball quality and feel. He is an optionable young pitcher that gives us another flexible piece on our 40-man roster."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)