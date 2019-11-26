International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Anderson to continue recovery in South Africa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:16 IST
Cricket-England's Anderson to continue recovery in South Africa
Image Credit: Twitter (@jimmy9)

England paceman James Anderson will step up his recovery from a calf injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in Potchefstroom ahead of a four-test series in South Africa starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1504490/anderson-and-wood-to-join-south-africa-pace-camp-as-part-of-revamped-lions-winter-programme. Anderson, England's top test wicket-taker with 575 victims, sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Ashes test against Australia before being ruled out of the series.

The 37-year-old was also ruled out of England's ongoing two-test series in New Zealand but is hopeful of making a comeback for the first match against South Africa starting Dec. 26. Anderson had earlier swapped the cricket nets for the facilities at the training ground of Premier League champions Manchester City to aid his recovery.

He will be joined at the Dec. 1-14 camp in South Africa by fellow seamers Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson as well as wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain and spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi will attend another specialist camp in Mumbai starting Nov. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money-laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...

Predators edge Blues in shootout

Daniel Carr scored the decisive shootout goal as the Nashville Predators edged visiting St. Louis 3-2 on Monday night, beating the Blues for the second time in three games. The Predators defeated the Blues 4-2 on Saturday night to snap thei...

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019