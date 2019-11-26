International Development News
Korpisalo, Blue Jackets shut out Senators

  • Reuters
  • Columbus
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:25 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:24 IST
Oliver Bjorkstrand's third-period goal and Joonas Korpisalo's 25 saves gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 1-0 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Monday. Korpisalo improved to 4-0-0 with a .922 save percentage over his past four starts. The shutout was the second of Korpisalo's NHL career, and his first since Feb. 25, 2017, against the New York Islanders.

The goalie was solid throughout the game but came up especially big on a pair of Ottawa scoring chances in the third period. Korpisalo stopped a Connor Brown breakaway at 9:45, then stopped a point-blank shot from Anthony Duclair with 10 seconds remaining on the clock. The Blue Jackets won for the fourth consecutive time on home ice, and they have just one regulation loss (4-1-1) in their past six games.

The Senators entered Monday on a three-game winning streak, but they fell short in their bid to win four in a row for the first time since March 2017, when they captured six straight. After 40 minutes of scoreless hockey, Bjorkstrand broke up the dual shutout just 21 seconds into the third period. Zach Werenski sent a point shot toward net that Bjorkstrand redirected for his sixth goal of the season.

While Bjorkstrand's streak of multi-point games ended at three, he now has seven points (two goals, five assists) over his past four games. Werenski and Boone Jenner received assists, with Jenner picking up the 100th helper of his NHL career. Werenski has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a seven-game points streak, the longest of the defenseman's career.

Werenski tied the longest point streak by a Blue Jackets defender, a mark shared by Bryan Berard (2005-06) and Jaroslav Spacek (2002-03). Both teams played at a fast pace in the first two periods, though this end-to-end action didn't translate into many solid scoring chances. Columbus had trouble turning its offensive pressure into actual shots, such as a three-on-one opportunity in the second period that fizzled out thanks to a mistimed pass.

The Senators had perhaps the two best opportunities of the first 40 minutes. Thomas Chabot was denied by an impressive save from Korpisalo in the final minute of the first period, while Filip Chlapik rang a shot off the post 13:47 into the second frame. Craig Anderson saved 18 of 19 shots for Ottawa.

The Blue Jackets are 5-0-0 in their past five games against the Senators.

