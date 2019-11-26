International Development News
Guentzel's OT goal lifts Penguins over Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:37 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Jake Guentzel scored with 56 seconds left in overtime Monday night to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 victory over the visiting Calgary Flames. Guentzel moved in from the blue line toward the left circle against defenseman Noah Hanifin and snapped a shot past Hanifin and under the glove of Flames goaltender David Rittich. It was his team-leading 12th goal.

Alex Galchenyuk and Jared McCann each added a goal and an assist, and Dominik Kahun had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won its second straight and extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Penguins backup goalie Tristan Jarry, starting in consecutive games for the first time this season, made 32 saves.

Dillon Dube and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, which is 1-0-1 since a six-game losing streak. Rittich made 35 saves Calgary's T.J. Brodie didn't have any points, but he returned to the lineup 10 days after collapsing at practice.

The Flames controlled play early, ringing up a 10-1 shot total and 1-0 lead. Dube scored at 7:34 of the first period. Rasmus Anderson, from the right point, found Dube alone in the slot for a shot off Jarry's blocker.

Pittsburgh tied it at 11:48 of the first, the final second of a power play, as Galchenyuk finally broke through. His high shot through a crowd from the slot was his first goal as a Penguin. After being part of a big offseason trade that sent Phil Kessel to Arizona, Galchenyuk missed time because of injury but drew attention because he had no goals through his first 14 games with Pittsburgh.

McCann gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 7:14 of the second on a laser from the right circle. The puck hit Andersson's leg on its it way past Rittich for his 12th point in the past 12 games. Monahan's power-play goal, on a second rebound and off Jarry's glove, at 15:09 of the second tied it 2-2.

By the end of the second, the Penguins had caught up in shots, 21 for each team.

