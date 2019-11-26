International Development News
Development News Edition

Achraf Hakimi: Dortmund's goal-scoring 'weapon' for under-fire Favre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dortmund
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 09:25 IST
Achraf Hakimi: Dortmund's goal-scoring 'weapon' for under-fire Favre
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Borussia Dortmund hope goal-scoring defender Achraf Hakimi will again be their Champions League "weapon" to shoot down Barcelona on Wednesday and relieve pressure on under-fire coach Lucien Favre. With two group games left, a last 16 place is still firmly in the hands of the Germans, who sit a point behind pool leaders Barcelona, thanks to Hakimi's two goals in a stunning 3-2 home win over Inter Milan three weeks ago.

However, dreadful Bundesliga results in the meantime leave Favre needing a good performance in Barcelona to safeguard his job, putting the onus on Madrid-born Hakimi and his team-mates to turn things around at Barcelona's Camp Nou. Hakimi, who joined on loan from Real Madrid in July 2018, has been a regular starter under Favre at Dortmund. He has scored nine goals and set up 10 more in 47 matches as either a full-back on either flank or even up front as a winger.

He has scored four of Dortmund's five Champions League goals, dazzling by scoring twice out of position on the left-wing in October's 2-0 win at Slavia Prague, where club captain Marco Reus described him as "a weapon" in Dortmund's attacking armor. "He's incredibly fast. From that point of view, he's always a weapon," said Reus.

Having proved his versatility in Prague, Hakimi celebrated his 21st birthday with another two goals - this time from full-back - in the come-back win over Inter as Dortmund came from two goals down.

- 'Hats off' -

"Hakimi was everywhere," said Favre.

"Hats off to him: he scored twice, but the others fed (passes into him) well too." Hakimi is relishing the freedom in the second of his two seasons on loan from Real, where he made barely a dozen appearances. "Sometimes you have to have experiences like this to get where you want to be," he told Spanish newspaper AS.

"That meant coming to Germany and I have to say it's been great. "I'm a better player and am getting regular football.

"That confidence is what allows you to express yourself and play with freedom. I'm now a different Achraf." The Morocco international is at his best using his pace and strength to power through defenders.

Much like the team around him, Hakimi has creases to smooth in his defensive game. He is too often caught out of position when opponents counter attack. Since the high of the home win over Inter, the wheels have threatened to come off Dortmund's season.

- Impact off bench -

A 4-0 thrashing at Bayern Munich a fortnight ago was followed by a woeful display last Friday at home to Bundesliga bottom side Paderborn, as Dortmund had to come from three goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw. "We go to Barcelona with Lucien Favre and expect a much better performance," sports director Michael Zorc said tersely on Saturday.

The Dortmund squad were jeered and whistled, amid cries of "shame on you!" at Sunday's annual general meeting. With Dortmund trailing 3-0 at home, Hakimi was one of Favre's three half-time changes against Paderborn.

He made an immediate impact by setting up England winger Jadon Sancho, who pulled one back before further goals by Axel Witsel, then Reus just before the final whistle, salvaged a point. An ashen-face Reus apologized to Dortmund fans for a "shit" performance and at Sunday's AGM, club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke quoted Martin Luther to urge the glum-faced squad to buck up their ideas.

"As even Luther said, 'no happy fart can come out of a despondent backside' - that should be the motto for the upcoming games," said Watzke. Now it's up to Hakimi and his team-mates to bring a breath of fresh air in Barcelona to Dortmund's stale season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...

RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots

Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has a...

Achraf Hakimi: Dortmund's goal-scoring 'weapon' for under-fire Favre

Borussia Dortmund hope goal-scoring defender Achraf Hakimi will again be their Champions League weapon to shoot down Barcelona on Wednesday and relieve pressure on under-fire coach Lucien Favre. With two group games left, a last 16 place is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019