Gibson, Ducks snap Isles' team-record points streak

Ryan Getzlaf and Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist apiece as the host Anaheim Ducks ended the New York Islanders' franchise-record, 17-game point streak with a 3-0 victory on Monday. Goalie John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks, who returned home from a four-game road trip to end a three-game losing streak. Anaheim also ended a five-game losing home streak.

Ondrej Kase added a third-period goal for Anaheim, which had lost eight of its previous nine games (1-5-3). The Islanders lost their second consecutive game in California, but it was just their first regulation loss since Oct. 11 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Islanders went 15-0-2 during the points streak.

The Islanders dominated play in the opening period, outshooting the Ducks 16-5. However, Gibson's play in goal helped keep the game scoreless into the first intermission. The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 10:26 of the second period shortly after winning a faceoff in the Islanders' zone. Rickard Rakell blasted a shot from near the blue line, and Getzlaf poked at the rebound off goalie Thomas Greiss. New York forward Jordan Eberle inadvertently redirected the puck into his own goal.

It was the ninth goal of the season for Getzlaf, who was critical of the team's play following a 6-2 defeat at Tampa Bay on Saturday. Getzlaf extended his points streak to five games. Fowler scored his fifth of the season off an assist from Getzlaf at 13:13 of the third period. Kase put the game away with his third of the season just over a minute later.

The Islanders, who went into overtime in each of their previous four games before Monday, have scored just one goal in consecutive games at San Jose and Anaheim. Their California swing continues Wednesday with a game in Los Angeles against the Kings. Gibson's first shutout of the season and 19th of his career came despite needing attention from the Ducks' medical staff in the opening two minutes after he took a puck off the upper body after a shot from the Islanders' Ryan Pulock. While lying on the ice after he was injured, Gibson made a glove save on an Adam Pelech shot that was headed toward an open goal.

Greiss finished with 20 saves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)