International Development News
Development News Edition

Gayle says 'I don't get respect' after leaving struggling MSL champs Jozi Stars

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:57 IST
Gayle says 'I don't get respect' after leaving struggling MSL champs Jozi Stars

Paris, Nov 25 (AFP) West Indies cricketing hero Chris Gayle demanded more respect on Monday after waving goodbye to South Africa's Mzansi Super League with his team Jozi Stars yet to win a game in the current campaign. Former West Indies captain Gayle, 40, scored just 101 runs in six innings before his stormy departure from a disastrous season for defending champions Stars in the Twenty20 championship.

"As soon as I don't perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team," said Gayle, who plans to take the rest of the season off. "I am not talking for this team only," added Gayle, who has played for a multitude of sides over his 20-year career.

"This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don't score runs. "It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don't remember what you have done for them. I don't get respect."

Stars have lost all six of their matches so far in this year's MSL, while Gayle had struck just 47 runs in his first five matches. However he hit 54 off 28 balls in his final match for the Stars, which was also his 400th T20 appearance, as his team lost from a winning position against Spartans.

They are unsurprisingly bottom of the MSL zero points, a whopping 19 behind league leaders Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. AFP BS

BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019