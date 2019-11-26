Sports News Summary: MLB notebook: Veteran LHP Hill to miss half of 2020

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB notebook: Veteran LHP Hill to miss half of 2020

Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill underwent elbow surgery following the 2019 season and will miss approximately half the 2020 season, the 39-year-old told the Orange County Register on Monday. Hill underwent a procedure known as "primary revision" to repair a re-injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. He had Tommy John surgery in 2011. Mariners add RHP Graveman on a one-year deal

The Seattle Mariners added potential starting pitching help on Tuesday, signing right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, The Athletic reported. Graveman, 28, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2018. In four seasons as a starter for the Oakland Athletics, the 2013 eighth-round draft pick was 23-29 with a 4.38 ERA in 78 starts. The Babe poised to hit another homer as the historic bat goes on sale

Babe Ruth is poised to hit another home run, only this time on the sports memorabilia market when the bat he used to slug No. 500 nearly a century ago hits the auction block on Wednesday. Known as the "Sultan of Swat" during a storied Major League Baseball career Ruth, who passed away in 1948, is now the King of Memorabilia, with the ash bat the New York Yankees slugger used on Aug. 11, 1929 to become the first player to hit 500 homers expected to fetch well over a million dollars. NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo nets 50 in Bucks' win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, collected 14 rebounds and dished out six assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold on for a 122-118 win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Monday night. Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe chipped in 13 for the Bucks, who won for the 12th time in 13 games and avenged their only loss during that stretch. NFL notebook: Bengals QB Dalton to start vs. Jets

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will be under center when his winless team hosts the New York Jets this weekend, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. Dalton started the Bengals' first eight games of the season before being benched in favor of rookie Ryan Finley. The 2019 fourth-round pick has completed just 41 of 87 passes for 474 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. Sleeping on the floor: SE Asian Games off to horror-show start for soccer players

Soccer players sleeping on the floor or stranded at the airport, transport hiccups and handwritten fixture lists, not enough drinking water and food unfit for athletes - the Philippines' hosting of the Southeast Asian Games is off to a chaotic start. Those in the soccer competition that started ahead of the main event beginning on Saturday have borne the brunt of the disruption. Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee's recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. The recommendations, published on Monday, mean Russia could miss out on the next two Olympic Games and world championships in a wide range of sports. NHL roundup: Stars' seventh straight win ties team mark

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason Dickinson also scored, and Tyler Sequin had two assists for Dallas, which extended its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1) for the first time since 2002-03. It was the fifth time in franchise history Dallas won seven straight games, most recently in 2008. Ainslie adds SailGP to INEOS Team UK's pursuit of America's Cup

Ben Ainslie will helm the British entry in the 2020 series of SailGP with backing from INEOS Team UK, adding the catamaran competition to his campaign to win America's Cup in New Zealand in 2021. SailGP said on Tuesday that Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor, has signed up to the 2020 circuit which will pit crews from Australia, China, France, Great Britain, Japan and the United States against each other in high-speed catamarans. Murray says can play without hip worries ahead of the new season

Former world tennis number one Andy Murray said he can finally play without worrying about his hip following career-saving surgery in January but expects next year's Australian Open to be the biggest test of his progress. The 32-year-old looked on the verge of ending his career at the start of the year but returned to singles action on the ATP Tour in August following resurfacing surgery, and won his first trophy since 2017 beating Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)