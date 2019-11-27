International Development News
Iraq stun Asian Champions Qatar in Gulf Cup opener

Mohamed Qasim Majid scored two first-half goals to give Iraq a 2-1 win over Asian champions Qatar in the opening match of the Arabian Gulf Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

Qasim Majid's attempted cross found the net 18 minutes into the Group A match, and the midfielder doubled their lead with a stunning shot from outside the box nine minutes later. Substitute Abdul-Aziz Hatem pulled one back for the tournament hosts four minutes into the second half, but Iraq held on to avenge their defeat to Qatar in the Asian Cup's last 16 earlier this year.

Qatar were also hit with the injury of Iraqi-born defender Bassam Al-Rawi who suffered a broken leg, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) said. "Our national team player @basam_97 suffered a foot injury during the game against Iraq, which will require him to undergo surgery. He will miss the remainder of the #GulfCup," the QFA said in a statement on Twitter.

In the group's other match on Tuesday, striker Ali Mabkhout scored a hat-trick to give the United Arab Emirates an easy 3-0 win over Yemen, who have never won a match in the Gulf Cup. The UAE will face Iraq, while Qatar meet Yemen on Friday.

