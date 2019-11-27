International Development News
Pastrnak's hat trick sparks Bruins to rout of Habs

  Reuters
  Montreal
  Updated: 27-11-2019 08:20 IST
  Created: 27-11-2019 08:17 IST
David Pastrnak scored three times, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle each added a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins crushed the host Montreal Canadiens 8-1 Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen also scored, and Sean Kuraly had three assists as the Bruins won for the fifth time in their past six games (5-0-1). Jaroslav Halak stopped 36 shots.

Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Carey Price allowed the first five goals on 11 shots before he was pulled 1:10 into the second period. Pastrnak completed his second hat trick of the season against Price's replacement, Keith Kinkaid, on a redirect at 9:06 of the second period to give the Bruins a 6-1 lead. It was the first hat trick by a Bruins player in Montreal since Steve Kasper had one on Nov. 30, 1987.

Pastrnak extended his league-leading goal total to 23 on a night when his usual center, Patrice Bergeron, was sidelined due to a lower-body injury. The absence didn't slow Boston, which scored three times in the first period. DeBrusk got things going on the power play at 8:03, but the Canadiens tied the score at 1 when Weber put home a rebound of a Brendan Gallagher shot off Halak's pad at 12:41. Pastrnak restored the Bruins' lead, 2-1, with a one-timer on the power play at 14:24 of the first, and Marchand completed the scoring in the period at 19:23 for his 600th career NHL point.

It took eight seconds for Boston to strike in the second, Pastrnak with a snipe on the stick side past Price after an opening faceoff win. Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry failed to clear a puck to lead to Bjork's goal at 1:10 of the period, and Price was pulled during a timeout. Price allowed at least five goals for the third time in his last four starts. Kinkaid stopped 10 of the 13 shots he faced. He gave up third-period goals to Coyle and Heinen at 8:26 and 17:58, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

