International Development News
Development News Edition

Saha undergoes surgery for finger injury

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:07 IST
Saha undergoes surgery for finger injury

India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has undergone surgery to fix a fracture he sustained on a right-hand finger during the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh last week, the BCCI said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman underwent the surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture," the Board stated in a press release. "Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru," it added.

Saha had sustained a similar injury in the October Test series against South Africa but recovered for the Bangladesh assignment, which concluded last week with the Pink Ball Test in Kolkata. India won the series 2-0. During the 2018 IPL, he ended up picking a career-threatening shoulder injury for which he had to undergo a surgery in England, leading to a long injury play-off. Rishabh Pant became the number one choice in Tests in his absence but he played his first game in 18 months when he was preferred over the swashbuckling southpaw in the home series against South Africa in October.

He was also picked ahead of Pant in the two-Test series against Bangladesh earlier this month, making it amply clear that he is the preferred choice at home. In the Day/Night Test last week, Saha completed 100 dismissals in the longest format, becoming the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to do so. He has played 37 Tests for India so far in his injury-marred career.

India does not have a Test assignment lined up until February next year when the team travel to New Zealand two five-day games besides a limited-overs series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country...

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to bring Assange home

Australias prime minister has told former Baywatch star, Pamela Anderson, that Canberra will not intervene to bring her friend, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, back home to prevent his extradition to the United States. The 48-year-old Aus...

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertise...

35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019