FACTBOX-From Madison Square Garden to Alibaba, Silver Lake's $43 billion empire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:28 IST
U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has bought a 10% stake in Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-controlled owner, adding to its $43 billion worth of investments which include the world's best-known sports venues and teams as well as technology companies. Its portfolio generates more than $230 billion in revenue each year, according to its website.

Among its investments are stakes in the following companies: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group

Chinese ride hailing firm Didi Chuxing World's No. 3 PC maker Dell Technologies

Madison Square Garden Co, which owns the eponymous arena and other assets including stakes in the New York Knicks basketball and Rangers hockey teams Endeavor - U.S. entertainment and talent agency. Its businesses https://www.reuters.com/article/us-endeavor-group-ipo/talent-agency-endeavor-abandons-ipo-amid-weak-investor-demand-idUSKBN1WB2HD run the gamut from talent agency WME, which represents the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson, to mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship

Fanatics - e-commerce company focused on sports merchandise Learfield IMG College - largest U.S. collegiate sports marketing company

Oak View Group - U.S. entertainment and sports venue company TEG - live entertainment and ticketing company based in Australia

Source: Silver Lake website

