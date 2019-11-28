International Development News
Titans place veteran TE Walker on IR

The Tennessee Titans placed veteran tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve Wednesday after his right ankle injury flared up during a recent practice. Walker missed the past four games due to the injury. He broke the same ankle in the 2018 season opener and missed the rest of that campaign.

The three-time Pro Bowler had 21 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. He last played on Oct. 20 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he aggravated the ankle and played just five snaps. Walker, 35, returned to practice last week and told reporters on Friday that the ankle was tender. That setback helped lead to the decision to put him on IR.

"We didn't think we would be able to get him back and have some meaningful snaps," Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters. "He worked very hard to come back but has not been able to, and it's disappointing." Walker has 504 receptions, making him one of six active tight ends with 500 or more. He also had 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns in 14 seasons, the first seven with the San Francisco 49ers and the past seven with Tennessee.

The Titans signed kicker Ryan Santoso in a corresponding move. That leaves Tennessee with two kickers -- Ryan Succop is the other -- on the 53-man roster entering Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts. Santoso, 24, has never kicked in an NFL game but was with the Detroit Lions in training camp before being released. He played college football for Minnesota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

