Dvorak carries Coyotes to shootout win over Ducks

  • Reuters
  • California
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:11 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:03 IST
Christian Dvorak scored two goals in regulation and the game-winner in the shootout to lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Alex Goligoski also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves and stopped four of five shootout attempts as a late replacement for Antti Raanta, who was ill.

Brendan Guhle scored his first NHL goal, fellow rookies Sam Steel and Troy Terry also scored, Cam Fowler had two assists, and John Gibson made 25 saves for the Ducks, who are 2-5-4 in their past 11 games. Goligoski's point shot hit Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm in the back and went into the Anaheim net to tie the score 3-3 at 10:38 of the third period.

Terry had scored 38 seconds earlier to give Anaheim its first lead at 3-2. Fowler passed the puck ahead to Terry, who brought it into the Arizona zone with speed before scoring on the short side up high.

The Coyotes scored on their first shot on goal against Gibson, who was coming off a 26-save shutout against the visiting New York Islanders on Monday. Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson drew a slashing penalty and then took a one-timer from just inside the blue line that Dvorak tipped past Gibson for a 1-0 lead at 3:02 of the first period.

Guhle, playing in his 44th NHL game, tied the score 1-1 at 6:22 of the first period when his shot from the left point went off Arizona defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and into his own net. Ryan Getzlaf assisted on the goal, increasing his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists).

After Dvorak scored his second goal to make it 2-1 at 18:22 of the first period, the Ducks tied it again at 11:42 of the second period when a point shot by Fowler was saved by Kuemper, but Steel scored the rebound to make it 2-2. Nick Ritchie assisted on the goal for his 100th NHL point.

