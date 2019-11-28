International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia names unchanged XI for Adelaide Test against Pakistan

Australian cricket team on Thursday announced an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming day-night Test against Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:11 IST
Australia names unchanged XI for Adelaide Test against Pakistan
Australia skipper Tim Paine . Image Credit: ANI

Australian cricket team on Thursday announced an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming day-night Test against Pakistan. However, the total squad which comprises of 14 members will get reduced to 12 on the eve of the match, as James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft will be released for playing the Sheffield Shield matches.

If a situation of a concussion substitute comes in, Bancroft will be made to fly from Perth to Adelaide. International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules allow the concussion substitute up to 36 hours after a player is injured so as a result, the Australians have decided to release Bancroft to his state knowing that he can return should a batsman suffer a concussion during the Test.

"Bangers is a couple of hours away on a plane (in Perth) if something happens, so we will be able to get him back pretty quickly. You have got 36 hours to replace a concussed player so we will have plenty of time to get someone back, whether it be a batter or a bowler," cricket.com.au quoted Australia skipper Tim Paine as saying. "I do not think Nes (Neser) will be batting in our top six (as a concussion substitute). But he is a real handful with a pink ball and if something was to happen to one of our bowlers, we will know Nes will do a great job," he added.

Australia playing XI for the Test against Pakistan: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood. The side had defeated Pakistan in the first Test by an innings and five runs. The hosts are now placed at the second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 116 points.

Australia and Pakistan next take on each other in the day-night Test, slated to begin from tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Congress continues digital campaign over Mhadei issue

In continuation of its digital campaign on Mhadei Jagor, Goa Congress on Thursday released another poster to outline the issue. North Goa District Congress President, Vijay Bhike on Thursday stated that the fourth day of the digital campaig...

INX Media money laundering case: ED opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in SC

The ED on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, claiming that he continues to wield substantial influence on crucial witnesses even from custody. ...

HP: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near ...

Few MLAs from all three parties will take oath as Ministers : Maha Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that a few MLAs from all the three parties will take oath as Ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. I dont know how many ministers will take oath today but Chief Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019