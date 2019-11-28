International Development News
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:18 IST
Representative Image

Elias Lindholm scored 1:17 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bill Peters, who is being investigated by the team and the NHL after allegedly using racial slurs against one of his players a decade ago in the minor leagues. Associate coach Geoff Ward took command of Calgary's bench.

TJ Brodie and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames, who won for just the second time in their past nine games (2-5-2). Goaltender David Rittich made 34 saves. Jimmy Vesey and Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, which lost for the fifth time in its past six games (1-4-1). Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots.

Tkachuk and Brodie assisted on the winner, Lindholm's team-leading 12th goal of the season. Tkachuk passed to Lindholm behind the Buffalo net. Lindholm skated out in front, held onto the puck while Ullmark went down and put a shot just inside the left post. Tkachuk tied the score at 2-2 at 4:02 of the third. He took the puck behind the net and sent a centering pass to Mikael Backlund, whose shot from the slot was stopped by Ullmark. The rebound went right back to Backlund, but his second try was blocked by a defenseman, with the puck bouncing to Tkachuk near the right post. Tkachuk batted it into the net.

Olofsson broke a 1-1 tie at 1:55 of the third, taking a pass from Jack Eichel on the rush and beating Rittich with a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. Sam Reinhart also got an assist. Brodie gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 17:55 of the first, sneaking a shot from the right point between Ullmark's pads.

The Sabres tied it on Vesey's short-handed goal, the first for Buffalo this season, at 6:32 of the second on a breakaway. Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, missed the game after sustaining a concussion Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dahlin is out indefinitely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

